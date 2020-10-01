Fmr LLC Acquires 353,749 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.00% of Elastic worth $786,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 211.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,061,774 shares of company stock valued at $108,655,490 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.99. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

