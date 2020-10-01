Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,089 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 487.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PCSB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $202.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

