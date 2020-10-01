Bank of Montreal Can Takes $61,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Research by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,955 shares of company stock valued at $945,140 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

