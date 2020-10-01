Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

