Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,001 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meredith were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meredith by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Meredith by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 302,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MDP stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $595.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

