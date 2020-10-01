SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,555,000 after acquiring an additional 241,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

