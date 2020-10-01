Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.38. Applied UV shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically.

