Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.59. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 13,926 shares.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 over the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iamgold Corp
Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iamgold Corp
Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,212 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,212 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,840 Shares of Neenah Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,840 Shares of Neenah Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.05 Million Stock Position in American National Insurance
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.05 Million Stock Position in American National Insurance
Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Overstock.com Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Overstock.com Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report