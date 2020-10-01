Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.59. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 13,926 shares.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 over the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.