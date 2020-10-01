XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.47

XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 6094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China International Capital initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.