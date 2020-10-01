20,754 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

