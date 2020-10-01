Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

