Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,891 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 322.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.