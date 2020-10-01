AQR Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Replimune Group worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

REPL stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.