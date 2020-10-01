AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,289 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dorian LPG worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dorian LPG by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dorian LPG by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

LPG stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 34.14%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

