AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock worth $684,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

