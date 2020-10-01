AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $870.86 million, a PE ratio of -405.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

