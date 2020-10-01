36,843 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

REGI stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

