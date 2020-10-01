AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,843 Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

