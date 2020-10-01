AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 130,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 186.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMAT opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.