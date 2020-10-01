Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

