AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Calithera Biosciences worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $11,942,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

CALA stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

