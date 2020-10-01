AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 550,068 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,068 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

