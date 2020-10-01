Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

