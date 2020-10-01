AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 69,382 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

