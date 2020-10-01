National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 282.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $60.27 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

