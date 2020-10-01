AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,289 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dorian LPG worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

LPG opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

