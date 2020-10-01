AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,962 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Replimune Group worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Omega Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.