AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tredegar by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

