AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.48 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

