AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,068 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35,295.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.