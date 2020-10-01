National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

