AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 34.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,077. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

