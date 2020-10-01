AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SunPower worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SPWR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.81 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AQR Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Replimune Group Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Replimune Group Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,289 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd
AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,289 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd
AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
36,843 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC
36,843 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report