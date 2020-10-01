AQR Capital Management LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.93% of Ascena Retail Group worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 383.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,363.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.