AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,897 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of GenMark Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,768,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,077. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.05. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

