Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,489 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,456% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

