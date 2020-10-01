Analyzing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Soleno Therapeutics (NYSE:SLNO)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.5% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Soleno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million 2.35 $28.62 million $2.64 29.80 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.70) -3.59

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 245.29%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.05% 8.31% 3.31% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -109.75% -58.92%

Summary

CONMED beats Soleno Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

