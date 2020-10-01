Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) versus Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tricida and Genprex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -2.44 Genprex N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($0.67) -5.01

Genprex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tricida and Genprex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25 Genprex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tricida presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.23%. Genprex has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Genprex.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -93.37% -61.36% Genprex N/A -107.39% -103.65%

Volatility & Risk

Tricida has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tricida beats Genprex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

