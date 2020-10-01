Financial Review: RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

This table compares Issuer Direct and RR Donnelley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 7.51% 6.72% 5.50% RR Donnelley & Sons -2.54% -18.49% 2.09%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Issuer Direct and RR Donnelley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A RR Donnelley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RR Donnelley & Sons has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and RR Donnelley & Sons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $16.30 million 4.55 $690,000.00 $0.33 60.24 RR Donnelley & Sons $6.28 billion 0.02 -$93.20 million $0.66 2.21

Issuer Direct has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RR Donnelley & Sons. RR Donnelley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats RR Donnelley & Sons on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It also offers Regulation Fair Disclosure, news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and training platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides SEC documents conversion and editing; XBRL tagging; stock certificates fulfillment and delivery; telecommunications; printing; press release distribution; and investor outreach and engagement services, as well as proxy materials or annual reports. It operates under Direct Transfer, PrecisionIR (PIR), Investor Network, Interwest, and ACCESSWIRE brands name. The company serves corporate issuers, private companies, banks, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services. It also provides customer billings, financial statements, healthcare communications, and insurance document statement printing services; distribution, shipping, healthcare, durable goods, promotional, and consumer product goods packaging labels; and packaging solutions, including rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries. In addition, this segment offers workflow design, assembly, configuration, kitting, and fulfillment services for clients in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, life sciences, cosmetics, education, and industrial industries. Further, it provides invoices, order, and business forms that support the private and public sectors; and outsourcing services, such as creative services, research and analytics, financial management, and other services for legal providers, insurance, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and financial services companies. The Marketing Solutions segment offers direct marketing, such as audience segmentation, creative development, program testing, print production, postal optimization, and performance analytics for large-scale personalized direct mail programs; and in-store marketing, digital print, kitting, fulfillment, digital, and creative solutions and list services. It operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.