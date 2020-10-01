Financial Contrast: Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) vs. Its Rivals

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) is one of 708 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cocrystal Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $6.56 million -$48.17 million -15.49 Cocrystal Pharma Competitors $1.94 billion $236.51 million -1.64

Cocrystal Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cocrystal Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cocrystal Pharma Competitors 7237 19729 37606 1508 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma -2,886.85% -20.71% -19.44% Cocrystal Pharma Competitors -3,721.10% -192.71% -32.93%

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma competitors beat Cocrystal Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

