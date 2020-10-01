Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.53.

TSLA opened at $429.01 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.35 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $397.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,077,843. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

