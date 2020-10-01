Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased federal government spending and persistent solid demand for Tetra Tech’s services bode well for its businesses associated with each of its four client end markets. Also, acquisitions made by the company over the past few quarters are likely to prove beneficial in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, it remains committed toward increasing the wealth of its shareholders through dividends and share-repurchase programs. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, reduction in oil and gas capital expenditure, commercial buildings work, and some industrial manufacturing programs will adversely impact its near-term results. Further increase in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations. A stronger U.S. dollar might further depress its overseas business’s results in the quarters ahead.”

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.