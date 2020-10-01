$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

