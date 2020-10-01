Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declines By 14.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ TLT opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
