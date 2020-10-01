Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declines By 14.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,080,000 after buying an additional 328,998 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,562,000 after buying an additional 416,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

