Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 60,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 95,391 shares of company stock valued at $89,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

