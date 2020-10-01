Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.67. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.