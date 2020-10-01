Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

