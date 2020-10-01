Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROXG. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

TSE ROXG opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $636.70 million and a PE ratio of 55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.