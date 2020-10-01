Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAYD. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.66% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAYD stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

