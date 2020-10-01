One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

